Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Highlights from Howard Wood Field and Yankton Trails
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Macie Haggerty of the Riders finally broke the scoreless tie between Roosevelt and Harrisburg in girls soccer at Howard Wood Field. But the Tigers scored a late goal to tie things up 1-1.

Out at Yankton Trails in was Lincoln against Brookings in boys and girls games. Kevin Gle had the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win for the patriot boys. And the girls game was scoreless at half thanks to great goal-tending from Brooklyn McGuire of the Bobcats. But the Patriots scored the games only 2 goals in the second half for the win. Maddix Archer hit the crossbar in the first half for Brookings.

