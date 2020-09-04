Advertisement

South Dakota reports 259 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases continue to rise

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 259 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death as active cases continue to rise.

The 259 new cases bring the state total to 14,596. Active cases continue to rise to 3,032.

Hospitalizations also increased Friday to 89, up 13 from Thursday. Overall, 1,062 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries. In total 11,394 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

The state reported one new death, bringing the state total to 170.

137,697 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

