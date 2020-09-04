Trailblazing Avera doctor surprised before retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Avera doctor in Sioux Falls is riding off into the sunset but not before a special surprise.

Dr. Patty Peters was the first female doctor at the McGreevy Clinic in Sioux Falls. She has been in the same office and the same exam room since 1983 but her final patient on Wednesday came as a secret.

It was her daughter, Sarah, who came in with Dr. Peters’ other daughters on the phone.

Dr. Peters said it was certainly a surprise but not entirely unexpected.

“Knowing my daughters and how they are so supportive and loving and wanting to support me and thank me for what I’ve done, in that regard, I wasn’t surprised,” said Dr. Peters.

“I’m really proud of her. I think, I look up to her as someone who was a trailblazer in her career as far as women in medicine,” said Sarah.

Dr. Peters says there were only a few female doctors in Sioux Falls when she started. She says the medical field needs men and women because everyone brings different gifts to the job.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.