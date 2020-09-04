Warmer Start to the Holiday Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be yet again dealing with some warmer temperatures as we head into this Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s today with some lower 90′s showing up in parts of west central South Dakota. We’ll be quiet for tonight and the weather will be great for those football games! Overnight lows will be down into the lower 50′s again under mostly clear skies.

Saturday we’ll have sunshine throughout the day with temperatures getting into the lower 90′s for many of us. Northern South Dakota will stay in the upper 80′s. That night, we’re tracking some showers and storms to develop mainly along and east of I-29. These will form after sunset on Saturday and continue into parts of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa through early Sunday morning. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather meaning that a couple of the storms could become severe briefly for wind and hail. There is not expected to be a widespread severe weather outbreak during this period of time. This will all wrap up before sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will remain hot thanks to a warm front lifting through the region. Highs on Sunday will be in the 90′s yet again nearly everywhere. Northern South Dakota will be in the mid to upper 80′s. A very strong cold front will move through on Labor Day and bring with it some showers and dramatically colder temperatures. Highs on Labor Day will be in the mid to upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be the coldest day since May with highs only getting into the mid 50′s and morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30′s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning!

Temperatures will gradually warm back up as we go throughout next week with dry weather sticking around until the end of next week with rain chances returning next Friday.

