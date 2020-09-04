Warming on Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Friday! Temperatures will also be warming up. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s across the region. It won’t be nearly as breezy as it has been. Overnight, we’ll stay clear and drop down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Over the weekend, we should stay sunny for Saturday and warm up a bit. Highs will be in the 80s for most but we may see a few 90s out west. There is a chance we could see a thunderstorm move through Saturday night. Otherwise, any clouds will break for Sunday and we’ll get up close to 90 for a high.

Some much cooler air will start to move into the region for Labor Day. Clouds will increase and we’ll see highs drop into the low 70s. There’s a slight chance someone may see a few showers. Better chances of rain will come Monday night and into Tuesday. High temperatures will drop even more. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday. We will slowly warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.