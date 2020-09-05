FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week three of Football Friday brings a rematch of the 11AAA State Championship Game, and the Tailgate Tour makes its way to Brandon for the host Brandon Valley Lynx battle with O’Gorman!

In the video viewer above the Lynx talk about the new season and getting some revenge against the Knights for last year’s title game loss, plus the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy makes her game pick!

In the segment above O’Gorman coach Jayson Poppinga talks about trying to defend their title.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.