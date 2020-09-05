Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

Previewing the 11AAA Championship rematch between O’Gorman and Brandon Valley!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week three of Football Friday brings a rematch of the 11AAA State Championship Game, and the Tailgate Tour makes its way to Brandon for the host Brandon Valley Lynx battle with O’Gorman!

In the video viewer above the Lynx talk about the new season and getting some revenge against the Knights for last year’s title game loss, plus the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy makes her game pick!

In the segment above O’Gorman coach Jayson Poppinga talks about trying to defend their title.

