FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday of September is a busy one with the Dakota News Now crew hitting 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa! Our show opens with a rematch of the 11AAA State Championship game with O’Gorman visiting Brandon Valley. We also have highlights from the President’s Bowl between Harrisburg and Washington as well as Rapid City Central at Aberdeen. After that we move into 11AA-11A matches including West Central at Pierre and Brookings at Lennox!

In our second block we go back to 11A with Vermillion at Tea and Canton at Madison. After that we go to 11B with Sioux Valley and Bridgewater/Emery Ethan as well as Redfield at Aberdeen Roncalli.

Next up we feature 9-man ball with Alcester-Hudson and Estelline/Hendricks and Dell Rapids Saint Mary vs. DeSmet!

Wrapping up the show we head to Iowa where defending champion West Lyon visits Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley as well as look ahead the second half of the President’s Bowl tomorrow between Lincoln and Roosevelt!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.