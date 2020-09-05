Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Featuring highlights from 12 games!
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday of September is a busy one with the Dakota News Now crew hitting 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa! Our show opens with a rematch of the 11AAA State Championship game with O’Gorman visiting Brandon Valley. We also have highlights from the President’s Bowl between Harrisburg and Washington as well as Rapid City Central at Aberdeen. After that we move into 11AA-11A matches including West Central at Pierre and Brookings at Lennox!

In our second block we go back to 11A with Vermillion at Tea and Canton at Madison. After that we go to 11B with Sioux Valley and Bridgewater/Emery Ethan as well as Redfield at Aberdeen Roncalli.

Next up we feature 9-man ball with Alcester-Hudson and Estelline/Hendricks and Dell Rapids Saint Mary vs. DeSmet!

Wrapping up the show we head to Iowa where defending champion West Lyon visits Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley as well as look ahead the second half of the President’s Bowl tomorrow between Lincoln and Roosevelt!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing the 11AAA championship rematch between O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

Sports

Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Sports

Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Sports

O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Latest News

Sports

Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday’s Presidents Bowl

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday's Presidents Bowl

Sports

Mason’s ACL is torn, his football season is over

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
Mason has torn ACL and will have surgery

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 3rd

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 3rd

Sports

Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo

Sports

Big weekend ahead at Huset’s with the World of Outlaws

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Big weekend ahead at Huset’s with the World of Outlaws

Sports

Fans will energize the players at Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
Fans will energize the players at Sanford International