Three deaths, 293 new coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 293 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and three new deaths as active cases rose slightly.

The three new deaths raised the overall number in South Dakota to 173.

The 293 new cases bring the state total to 14,889. Active cases rose to 3,057.

Hospitalizations decreased Saturday to 86, down three from Friday. Overall, 1,068 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries. In total 11,659 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

