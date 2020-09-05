Advertisement

Three inmates placed on escape status after leaving min-security facility

Inmates Liberty Briley, Joseph Davis and Kevan Whiteman left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization Sept. 4.
Inmates Liberty Briley, Joseph Davis and Kevan Whiteman left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization Sept. 4.(SD State Pen)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A search is underway for three minimum-security inmates in Sioux Falls.

According to a release from the South Dakota State Penitentiary, inmates Liberty Briley, Joseph Davis and Kevan Whiteman left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization Friday evening.

Briley, age 44, is a white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Briley is serving a five-year sentence for forgery from Hughes County.

Davis, age 28, is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Davis is serving a five-year sentence for distribution of marijuana from Davison County.

Whiteman, age 21, is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Whiteman is serving three years for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Anyone who sees these inmates or knows of their whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

