Three inmates placed on escape status after leaving min-security facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A search is underway for three minimum-security inmates in Sioux Falls.

According to a release from the South Dakota State Penitentiary, inmates Liberty Briley, Joseph Davis and Kevan Whiteman left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization Friday evening.

Briley, age 44, is a white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Briley is serving a five-year sentence for forgery from Hughes County.

Davis, age 28, is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Davis is serving a five-year sentence for distribution of marijuana from Davison County.

Whiteman, age 21, is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Whiteman is serving three years for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Anyone who sees these inmates or knows of their whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

