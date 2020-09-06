220 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 220 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, however there have been no deaths in the state.

The 220 new cases bring the state’s total number to 15,109. Active cases have decreased though, now at 3,018.

Hospitalizations decreased Sunday as well, that number now at 81. Overall, 1,079 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries. A total of 11,918 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

South Dakota’s death toll remains at 173.

