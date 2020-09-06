Advertisement

220 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

South Dakota coronavirus
South Dakota coronavirus(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 220 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, however there have been no deaths in the state.

The 220 new cases bring the state’s total number to 15,109. Active cases have decreased though, now at 3,018.

Hospitalizations decreased Sunday as well, that number now at 81. Overall, 1,079 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries. A total of 11,918 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

South Dakota’s death toll remains at 173.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bikers show support for veterans in 16th annual charity poker run

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Bikers show support for veterans in 16th annual charity poker run

News

Three deaths, 293 new coronavirus cases

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 293 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and three new deaths as active cases rose slightly.

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Highlights from 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa!

News

Three inmates placed on escape status after leaving min-security facility

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
A search is underway for three minimum-security inmates in Sioux Falls.

Latest News

News

Life Jacket Loaner Station opens at Wall Lake

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Paige
The new Life Jacket Loaner Station is open at Wall Lake just in time for the holiday weekend.

News

South Dakota launches first ever national ad campaign

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The ad is part of a broader effort to push the state and its chief executive.

News

The Push to Enroll Native Americans in 2020 Census

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Carleen Wild
Tribal nations have been undercounted the past several decades, why that can’t continue to happen.

Coronavirus

Health officials concerned of COVID-19 spread over holiday weekend, urge university students to self-quarantine

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“I hear often, you know, that they’re kind of over COVID. Well COVID isn’t over us,” said Franken.

News

Hub City Bowl kicks off with two different levels of attendance

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Hub City Bowl kicks off tonight in Aberdeen with two different levels of attendance.

News

Canaries hosting Sioux Falls Pride Night

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Canaries hosting Sioux Falls Pride Night