Bikers show support for veterans in 16th annual charity poker run

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Motorcyclists gathered in Brookings Saturday in support of South Dakota’s Disabled American Veterans.

The 727th Transportation U.S. Army National Guard Unit hosted their 16th annual Poker Run starting at the Swiftel Center.

16 years ago the 727th & DAV Charity Poker Run was born and Co-Chair of the event Bob Foster said, “We started this event 16 years ago when the 727th returned from Iraq, we wanted to give something back to the community.”

And give back is what they did, with a poker run that started small, “The first year we did the event we had 90 participants, and we raised $1,700 for the transportation network. Last year we had over 650 participants and we gave them a check for $43,000,” Foster added.

Over the years, the poker run has raised over $250,000 for the DAV. That money goes toward helping veterans make it to their medical appointments free of charge.

Gene Murphy with the South Dakota DAV said, “This last year we transported over 5,500 veterans, and the drivers are all volunteers. It’s just a super program.”

The support for the DAV wouldn’t be possible without the riders who flocked to Brookings from across the State, and some say that supporting veterans is the South Dakota way.

“It just shows you the importance and I think it’s more the South Dakota culture that supports everything that goes on with this, so we’re proud to be a part of it,” said Matt Symonds of Spearfish.

For Gene Murphy, who’s time in the Vietnam War left him in a wheelchair in the 1960′s, the turnout Saturday was something special.

“It brings goosebumps to me because I just think they’re supporting us disabled vets that need the transportation to get healthcare needs. I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said Murphy.

