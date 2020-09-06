Canaries down Dogs 11-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action Saturday night, and looking to replicate their victory from Friday.

The Canaries took the lead early, before Birds’ outfielder Ryan Brett hit an RBI fielders choice in the bottom of the third, giving the Canaries a 5-1 lead.

In the same inning, the next batter, Sioux Falls native Logan Landon, would rip a hit into left-center. That hit would drive in Brett, and extend the Birds’ lead further, 6-1.

The Birds weren’t done in their big third inning though, Canaries’ catch Clint Coulter got in on the action. He smacked a line drive into center field, that would drive in Landon as the Birds end the inning with a 7-1.

The Birds would strand quite a few runners on the bases throughout the game, but the lead they build was enough to ride out the victory, as the Canaries go on to win 11-4.

With the win, the decade disaster is over. The Canaries will finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2010.

If the Birds’ can win a few more games they will also clinch themselves a playoff spot.

