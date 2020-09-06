Advertisement

Canaries down Dogs 11-4

By Scott Engen
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action Saturday night, and looking to replicate their victory from Friday.

The Canaries took the lead early, before Birds’ outfielder Ryan Brett hit an RBI fielders choice in the bottom of the third, giving the Canaries a 5-1 lead.

In the same inning, the next batter, Sioux Falls native Logan Landon, would rip a hit into left-center. That hit would drive in Brett, and extend the Birds’ lead further, 6-1.

The Birds weren’t done in their big third inning though, Canaries’ catch Clint Coulter got in on the action. He smacked a line drive into center field, that would drive in Landon as the Birds end the inning with a 7-1.

The Birds would strand quite a few runners on the bases throughout the game, but the lead they build was enough to ride out the victory, as the Canaries go on to win 11-4.

With the win, the decade disaster is over. The Canaries will finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2010.

If the Birds’ can win a few more games they will also clinch themselves a playoff spot.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Scott Engen
SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Highlights from 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa!

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing the 11AAA championship rematch between O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

Sports

Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Latest News

Sports

Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Sports

O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Sports

Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday’s Presidents Bowl

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday's Presidents Bowl

Sports

Mason’s ACL is torn, his football season is over

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
Mason has torn ACL and will have surgery

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 3rd

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 3rd

Sports

Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo