Country music star Colt Ford to compete in Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music singer and songwriter Colt Ford has received a sponsor exemption to compete in the Sanford International presented by Cambria September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club.

Ford, a former golf professional, has been a frequent competitor on various golf tours. In 2019, he was the overall winner for the second time in three years in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Million Dollar Hole-in-One For Charity earning $100,000 for his charity of choice.

“I’m so excited to have the chance to compete against some of the all-time greats in golf, as well as so many guys I have grown up playing with,” said Ford. “It is such an amazing opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to play alongside the best of the best!”

“Colt is a talented golfer who will be a fan-favorite during the week,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director. “He’s a great entertainer, but when he steps on the golf course, he expects to play well and shoot a good number.”

The Georgia native has sold more than three million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting one billion-plus streams.

The country artist’s discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels, and Eric Church to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady A.

He co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s No. 1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”

Ford’s most recent album released in late 2019 is entitled “We The People.” Visit ColtFord.com for more information.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with a paid adult.

