Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue(Daily Mail/Youtube)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND (AP) - Police say dozens of people were arrested at Saturday night’s rally against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon.

The often violent, nightly, demonstrations that have happened for 100 days show no signs of ceasing.

Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street during a march, sparking a large fire and prompting police to declare a riot. A video showed a person’s shoes catching on fire.

Police arrested 59 people, ranging in age from 15 to 50. They say an officer was struck by a commercial-grade firework, injuring his hand, and others were hit by rocks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

