More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

The wildfire burning near Shaver Lake, California, exploded to 56 square miles, jumped a river and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground. At least 2,000 structures were threatened in the area.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) - More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.

The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began Saturday night and continued overnight.

At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries.

The Creek Fire exploded in size amid sweltering temperatures Saturday and chewed through extremely dry vegetation, cutting off evacuation routes to Mammoth Pool Reservoir. The area northeast of Fresno is a popular weekend getaway,

