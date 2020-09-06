Advertisement

Police investigating homicide in Rapid City

(File photo)
(File photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Rapid City are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Sunday at a residence on the south side of the city, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

KOTA-TV reports officers arrived to find the victim, 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder, lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police performed life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the man eventually died at the scene.

At around the same officers responded to the shooting, police went to a residence a few blocks away for a report of an injured man in the reporting party’s driveway. Police arrived and located the injured man who also had a gunshot wound. Police administered emergency first aid, and a medical unit arrived to transport the man to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, it appears this shooting happened as a result of a dispute during a party at the home where officers responded to the initial shooting.

Police believe the shooting is likely drug-related. This residence is known to law enforcement, and was the location of another shooting that critically injured a juvenile on July 30.

Police are actively working to locate the suspect involved in this case. Authorities believe the shooting suspect knew the victims, and this does not appear random in nature.

While there is no ongoing threat to public safety, police are looking for three people who were present during the shooting for questioning. The names are:

· 38-year-old Cory Tobacco of Rapid City

· 48-year-old Lonnie Richards of Rapid City

· 18-year-old Nettie Richards of Rapid City

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 394-4131.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

News

Country music star Colt Ford to compete in Sanford International

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Country music star Colt Ford to compete in Sanford International

News

Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military

News

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

Latest News

News

Minnesota tops 80K positive COVID-19 cases; 6 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota tops 80K positive COVID-19 cases; 6 new deaths

News

Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

News

220 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 220 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, however there have been no deaths in the state.

News

Bikers show support for veterans in 16th annual charity poker run

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Bikers show support for veterans in 16th annual charity poker run

News

Three deaths, 293 new coronavirus cases

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 293 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and three new deaths as active cases rose slightly.

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Highlights from 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa!