Police investigating homicide in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Rapid City are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Sunday at a residence on the south side of the city, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

KOTA-TV reports officers arrived to find the victim, 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder, lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police performed life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the man eventually died at the scene.

At around the same officers responded to the shooting, police went to a residence a few blocks away for a report of an injured man in the reporting party’s driveway. Police arrived and located the injured man who also had a gunshot wound. Police administered emergency first aid, and a medical unit arrived to transport the man to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, it appears this shooting happened as a result of a dispute during a party at the home where officers responded to the initial shooting.

Police believe the shooting is likely drug-related. This residence is known to law enforcement, and was the location of another shooting that critically injured a juvenile on July 30.

Police are actively working to locate the suspect involved in this case. Authorities believe the shooting suspect knew the victims, and this does not appear random in nature.

While there is no ongoing threat to public safety, police are looking for three people who were present during the shooting for questioning. The names are:

· 38-year-old Cory Tobacco of Rapid City

· 48-year-old Lonnie Richards of Rapid City

· 18-year-old Nettie Richards of Rapid City

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 394-4131.

