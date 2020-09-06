SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a great matchup Saturday evening at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls as the Roosevelt Rough Riders took on the Lincoln Patriots in the President’s Bowl.

It was all Roosevelt early, as Sophomore Taylen Ashley would find Machel Paulson on a slant route for a 17-yard touchdown pass. The TD reception put the Riders up 7-0.

Lincoln quarterback Tommy Thompson would answer back with a huge run, trucking Roosevelt standout Tyler Feldkamp on his way to a 50-yard gain. Later, Thompson would finish the drive, running the ball into the endzone to make the score 14-6, Roosevelt.

The Riders turned on the gas in the second quarter though, Feldkamp would take a pair of swing passes for touchdowns, giving Roosevelt a commanding 28-6 lead.

Lincoln would never be able to mount a comeback as the Riders go on to win the President’s Bowl, 42-19.

