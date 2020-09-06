Advertisement

Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military

File-President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 11, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Veterans and military families are divided about reports that President Donald Trump made disparaging comments toward the military.

Some service members bristle at the remarks and others question whether they happened.

Supporters of the president don’t believe the reports and credit Trump for backing veterans and active-duty service members.

Others have no trouble accepting that Trump made the comments. They recall how he mocked the late Sen. John McCain because he was captured during the Vietnam War.

Military families were broadly supportive of Trump in 2016. A survey last year found that veterans were more supportive of Trump than the general public.

