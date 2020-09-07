Advertisement

191 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota; Active cases dip below 3,000

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed 191 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though active cases declined for the second straight day on Monday.

The new cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 15,300.

Active cases dropped by 126 to 2,892 due to additional recoveries, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. This number had risen sharply over the past few weeks. Sunday marked the first decline in active cases since late August, and Monday saw an even larger drop. However, the number is still significantly higher than it has been through the majority of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 173.

Current hospitaliztions fell by three to 78.

The state processed tests for 992 new people on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

