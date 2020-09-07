Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: How Child Life Specialists provide comfort to both hospitalized children and their parents

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Claire Brandt and her big sister Elena have had many trips to the doctor for treatment of a rare condition requiring multiple scopes of their esophagus. They know what to expect now.

“Like it’s kinda like once you do it then it’s like not as scary. Like, understand it,” said Elena.

“And the first time is usually like when you’re always scared but then when you go there again you’re not scared,” said Claire.

Mom and Dad Dean and Danielle were there to comfort the girls. So was their child life specialist.

“They asked us as Leah can be there. It was kind of the most important thing for Leah to be there,” said Dean.

Child life specialists explain what will happen, then walk through the procedure with them.

“Then they ordered a CAT scan and here in comes Leah with her iPad and sits down on the bed by Elena and Elena is scared and feeling awful and showed her exactly what it was going to be like,” said Danielle.

Maybe Leah Schroeder has that special connection because she remembers what it was like.

“So I had a child a specialist. Growing up in the hospital setting when I was younger,” said Schroeder.

Her goal with every patient is the same.

“Make them feel special and wanted in a very unknown situation,” said Schroeder.

Elena was so touched, she chose Leah for a school project.

“You like, pick a hero like someone in your life that’s like made a difference. And then I picked me up because he was just like always with me in the hospital,” said Elena.

“That’s a pretty big honor to have a young preteen want to look up to me,” said Schroeder.

Doctors notice the anxiety melting away when their little patients have a child life specialist by their side.

“I think it totally raises the level of care having the child life specialist with us,” said Dr. Nanton.

Twila Perkinson has been at Avera for three decades.

“It is a calling you know it’s something because a lot of people say I can’t help with kids at the hospital must be so sad. But indeed it is not always sad. So it’s a great place to be,” said Perkinson. “I’d say, it probably fills my cup that the kids are able to be successful.”

Elena’s empowering statement comes from the support of family, friends, and child life specialists at Avera.

“Never give up. Be brave,” said Elena.

It’s a connection that not only helps the kids but parents too.

“It was just incredible to see, you know, just. She just truly takes the fear away,” said Danielle.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Child Life Specialists Ease Fears

Updated: 1 hour ago
"You like, pick a hero like someone in your life that's like made a difference. And then I picked me up because he was just like always with me in the hospital," said Elena.

News

Sioux Falls gym owners create challenge to help people eat healthy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The owners of CPM Fitness in Sioux Falls, Chris and Annie Mello, are encouraging people to eat healthy to stay healthy and prevent themselves from getting sick.

News

#800gChallenge

Updated: 3 hours ago
The owners of CPM Fitness are encouraging people to add more fruits and vegetables to their diet.

News

South Dakota’s coronavirus cases trending in the wrong direction- CDC indicates vaccine on the horizon

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT
|
By Austin H Goss
South Dakota cases are trending in the wrong direction, but it appears a vaccine may be trending in the right direction.

Latest News

News

Awareness campaign asks parents to talk to kids about dangers of vaping

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Vaping and Coronavirus could mean a double blow. “Having more difficulties with COVID, because we really are seeing their lungs are compromised to begin with,” said Jensen.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: pop-up Heart Fresh Market

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“We want to practice what we preach so we brought it right here so that you don’t have to go to a crowded supermarket you can buy everything you need to eat fresh, wonderful meals,” said Cornay.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Avera part of international COVID-19 antibody study, looking for participants

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
For those participating in the study, a lab-created antibody cocktail can be administered by a one time IV infusion. IV therapy could be used for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized or at home.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Cardiologist Celebrates 40 years at North Central Heart

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“We intervene on people having heart attacks. And so that made a huge difference in the amount of muscle we can salvage when people have heart attacks, reduce the death rate significantly,” said Carpenter.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: How nutrition plays a role in performance and wellness for athletes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
I'm always a promoter of food first, because you're going to get more things than just protein and carbohydrates, you're going to also be getting some great things like calcium zinc, iron, which are really important to our teenagers actually right now because they're growing so much.

News

Walk in Sioux Center, IA to support kids camp that focuses on mental health

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The WALK for Mental Health Awareness is Saturday, September 12th in Sioux Center, IA.