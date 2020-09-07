Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries have clinched a spot in the postseason after beating the Chicago Dogs on Sunday night.

The game was back and forth until Jabari Henry hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth which led to a five-run sixth inning.

The birds went on to win 11-9 and will now play a best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Milkmen starting Saturday.

