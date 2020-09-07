Advertisement

Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs
Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries have clinched a spot in the postseason after beating the Chicago Dogs on Sunday night.

The game was back and forth until Jabari Henry hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth which led to a five-run sixth inning.

The birds went on to win 11-9 and will now play a best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Milkmen starting Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Sports

Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Sports

SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Sports

Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Highlights from 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa!

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing the 11AAA championship rematch between O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

Sports

Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Sports

Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Sports

O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Sports

Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday’s Presidents Bowl

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday's Presidents Bowl