Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Clark Native Kim Kaufman picked up her third win on the Symetra Tour this afternoon.

The Texas Tech Alum took a 1-stroke lead into the final round, and Sunday she shot a 3-under 69 to secure the win at the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.

Kaufman finished the tournament 11-under par.

