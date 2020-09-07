Advertisement

Clouds, Rain, Cooler

Highs in the 50s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Much cooler weather will be moving into the region for our Labor Day. Most of us will be in the 50s for highs today. We will see increasing chances of showers moving through the region, as well. We’ll keep that chance of rain in the forecast tonight. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

A few showers will linger into the morning hours for Tuesday. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the mid to upper 30s, so we’ll probably start off Wednesday with some frost. Clouds will break through the day and we’ll top out with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will warm as we head through the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will see highs back in the 60s. Over the weekend, we should make it back in the 70s. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll keep the dry conditions around and we may make it back close to 80.

