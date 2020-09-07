Colder Temperatures with Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve been tracking a strong cold front that’s poised to move through the Midwest tonight and through Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures into the 40′s tonight and only allow highs to get into the 50′s for Tuesday. Expect more light to moderate rainfall throughout the day on Tuesday. By the way, it’ll be significantly colder to the west so portions of western South Dakota and Nebraska will see snow!

Morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the 30′s and for many areas there will be frost. Rain will linger Wednesday morning along and south of I-90 and along and east of I-29. Clouds will decrease throughout the day as temperatures remain cooler to the east and slightly warmer to the west. Sunshine will stick around through Wednesday afternoon and also for Thursday. High temperatures will rebound to the upper 60′s to near 70.

We’re tracking a chance for showers and storms for the eastern half of the area on Friday. Highs will be back in the 70′s east and the lower 80′s west. After that, we’ll be in for another stretch of dry weather. This upcoming weekend will be warmer with highs in the 80′s across the area and western South Dakota will approach near 90 degrees yet again. Another cold front will move through early next week and bring us temperatures back in the 70′s for highs.

