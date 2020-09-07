Daktronics eliminates 100 jobs as company deals with effects of pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major Brookings-based technology and production company is cutting more jobs as it continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daktronics is ending employment with 100 employees in the U.S. and Canada, a company spokesperson tells Dakota News Now.

The cuts, which went into effect last week, represent less than four percent of the company’s workforce.

Spokesperson Staci Mergenthal said Daktronics used a number of temporary measures to remain profitable in the first quarter. However, the company now foresees a more prolonged downturn, for which “a longer-term solution” is necessary.

“The COVID-19 situation is dynamic, and we will continue monitoring and adapting as necessary,” Mergenthal said. “We believe the long-term drivers of our business are sound, and we are focused on serving our customers through this time of crisis to be positioned to grow with them as they recover.’

Daktronics specializes in the production of digital signs and billboards, and has created many major displays at some of the largest sports venues in the world. However, the company saw a drop in demand after the pandemic ground many sectors of the economy to a halt earlier this year.

This is Daktronic’s second significant reduction in workforce this year. The company cut 100 workers back in May due to the pandemic.

