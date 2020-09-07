Advertisement

Foster Parent Network accepting clothing and other donations to help children in foster care

they can walk out with their head held high, knowing that at least they feel comfortable in what they’re wearing and what they’re wearing fits, it makes it all worth it,” said Curry.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tessa Curry is following a calling. She and other foster moms are part of the East River Foster Parent Network clothing closet.

Tessa can be found organizing clothes that will soon go to children in foster care. The need for clothes is great, especially the larger sizes.

“We also have a huge need for teen boy clothes. Those are generally the ones that are pretty worn out by the time that we get them,” said Curry.

And when the kids pick out their own clothes from the racks, it makes all the time she’s put in worth it.

“When I see the impact that it makes on these teenagers that are coming into a stressful and unknown situation, and they can walk out with their head held high, knowing that at least they feel comfortable in what they’re wearing and what they’re wearing fits, it makes it all worth it,” said Curry.

Supporters will often host a drive.

“So they’ll pick a certain item, whether it be diapers or new socks and underwear or pajamas, and they’ll just pile things together and drop them off to us. It’s really fun,” said Curry.

Clothes don’t have to be new, just in good condition.

“We’d like it to come freshly washed because we are unable to wash it before we give it to the families.”

The East River Foster Parent network also helps kids in foster care experience what they may not have been able to before.

“We also do sponsorships for kids do extracurricular activities, we get beds for families that are taking large sibling groups,” said Curry.

You can set up an appointment to donate clothing items gently worn anywhere from newborn to 3X adult sizes.

