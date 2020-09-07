Huset’s Speeday welcome back the World of Outlaws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After more than four years the World of Outlaws Tour returns to Huset’s Speedway.

The tour consists of some of the feature sprint car drivers across the country. Despite South Dakota seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, thousands of fans attended the races that took place both Saturday and Sunday night.

Track General Manager Doug Johnson said fans can expect a number of safety protocols at Huset’s.

“Promoting the social distancing, but there’s going to be plenty of seats available,” Johnson said, “Masks are highly recommended, but not required - we’re leaving that up to the fans.”

Along with mask wearing and social distancing fans also had their temperatures checked at the gate prior to entering the facilities.

“It’s definitely really important to have your temperature taken just to make sure that we don’t get 9,000 people sick,” Huset’s employee Madison Sletten said.

Even with fears of coronavirus looming, racing fans say they were just excited to have the World of Outlaws closer to home.

“I’m glad it’s back in the area because we always had to travel to go watch them,” said long-time fan Tom Kadinger.

“It’s very exciting to finally be able to come here and see the races, and not have to drive a couple hours,” Sletten said.

We reached out to the Speedway to get an exact number of fans that attended the races, but that information was not yet available.

Sheldon Haudenschild won Satuday night’s feature race and took home the $10,000 grand prize, with Carson Macedo coming in second.

