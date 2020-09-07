Iowa students protest decision to cancel activities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.

The “Student March for Fairness” comes after the Iowa High School Athletic Association told the schools last week that all in-person activities and sports will be suspended starting Tuesday.

The students say they want fairness and equity to compete in fall and winter activities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.