Man killed in Harding County motorcycle crash

(WLUC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in northwest South Dakota.

A 44-year-old man was driving a motorcycle Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 85 north of Buffalo when he lost control. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says he was thrown from the motorcycle and later died from his injuries.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a helmet. No one else was involved in the crash.

His name has not yet been released.

