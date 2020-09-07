New restaurant in Aberdeen looks to add jobs back to community

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, a new restaurant in Aberdeen is looking to not only thrive, but add jobs back to the community.

Following the announcement that Scotty’s Bar and Grill would be closing last month, residents of Aberdeen didn’t have to wait around long to find out who would be taking over the building. Los Primos Mexican Restaurant, co-owned by cousins Dago and Juan Rodriguez, opened their doors last week with the backing of Scotty’s owners.

“We got the opportunity from the owner of Scotty’s. He wanted to close down, and he looked for us, he found us and he told us he had an opportunity for us.” said Dago Rodriguez.

And it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. Even in the middle of a pandemic, where other restaurants are closing across the state, Dago and Juan knew that they wouldn’t have another chance. And Dago said so far they’ve been busy, having to close early some days because they ran out of food.

“We decided that if we’re going to do this, we have to do it now or else we’re not going to get this opportunity later down the road. So, we decided to, and thank God we’ve been busy.”

Rodriguez said he’s been especially thankful to not only he able to open Los Primos and have busy days, but to also provide jobs for those in the community. And they’re still looking for help.

“As of right now, we’ve hired like, 10 people. So we helped out. Mostly people that we knew that didn’t have a job, so we helped them out that way. Thank God we’ve been pretty good. And hopefully we’ll get more people hired. We need more people to work. So, as soon as people come ask for jobs, we have jobs. Just looking for people.”

Rodriguez said said currently the restaurant will have to be closed a couple days out of the week while they look for more staff. But once they do, they hope to be able to be open every day of the week with more hours.

