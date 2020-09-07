Advertisement

Sioux Falls gym owners create challenge to help people eat healthy

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owners of CPM Fitness, Annie and Chris Mello, are starting the #800gChallenge September 14th to encourage people to eat more fruits and vegetables daily. They said it’s not a diet because they’re not telling people to cut food out of their lives. They’re just asking them to eat more unprocessed fruits and vegetables daily, 800 total grams of them to be exact. That is about six fistfuls of fruits and vegetables to complete the challenge for the day.

Annie said with the fall season coming up and the chance for more people to get sick with the flu and COVID-19, they wanted to try and help people stay healthy. They’re even partnering with several local businesses to help people reach their daily goal of 800 grams of fruits and vegetables. Those businesses include grocery stores, Science Nutrition and OG Greens.

