What to know before heading to the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The PGA Champions Tour returns to Sioux Falls this week with the Sanford International sponsored by Cambria.

However, like many things, this year’s tournament will be a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schedule

Competitors are able to start practice rounds at the Minnehaha County Country Club on Monday. Certain private or ticketed events, including a Pro-Am, are scheduled throughout the week. The tournament proper begins Friday. Find the full schedule here

COVID-19 precautions

Everyone, including spectators and vendors, will have their temperatures taken prior to arrival. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Fans will not be allowed to get autographs from competitors due to social distancing guidelines. Find the event’s full COVID-19 guidelines here

Tickets

Ticket purchases can be made online, or by calling 877-748-3376. Find ticket information here

Weather

Get the latest forecast for Sioux Falls from the First Alert Weather Team

Parking and shuttle service

Organizers strongly encourage spectators to use the tournament’s free parking and shuttle system. Patrons can park for free at the Empire Mall, and take the free shuttle service to the golf course. Shuttles begin at 7 a.m. Rideshare services will drop fans off at Sherman Park within walking distance of the course. Find more parking and shuttle information here

Bag policy & restricted items

Bags larger than a small purse are prohibited. Man items, including coolers, metal-spiked golf shoes, and weapons of any kind are prohibited. Find the tournament’s full guidelines here

2020 competitors

A number of famous golfers will take part in activities throughout the weekend, including Fred Couples, Tom Lehman, and golfing legend Jack Nicklaus. Meet the players here

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.