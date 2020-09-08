Advertisement

16-year-old injured in car accident in Pierre

Two other teen drivers are facing charges
A 16-year-old is injured and two teen drivers face charges after a car accident in Pierre.
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 16-year-old boy sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries in a car crash Friday night in Pierre. Two teen drivers are now facing charges.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, two vehicles were driving in the area of the 300 block of Highland Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Both drivers didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Highland Avenue. A 16-year-old boy driving one of the cars lost control and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The 15-year-old girl driving the other vehicle was not injured. A 16-year-old passenger wasn’t either. All three teens were wearing seat belts.

