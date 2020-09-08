Advertisement

2 arrested for child abuse, DUI charges after police chase in Sioux Falls

Sep. 8, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are facing several charges after authorities say they led police on a chase with a child in the backseat.

The suspects - 32-year-old Elijah Thompson Black Thunder of Sisseton, and 26-year-old Kathleen Viereck of Sioux Falls - were arrested Friday night on DUI, abuse or cruelty to a minor, and drug possession charges.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the incident began when an officer noticed Viereck speeding on 57th Street in southeast Sioux Falls. The officer tried to pull him over, but Viereck sped away.

Clemens said the vehicle eventually pulled over on 41st Street. Viereck ran from the vehicle, but officers soon caught and arrested her.

After Viereck left the vehicle, Black Thunder allegedly got into the driver’s seat and drove away. However, he returned to the scene while she was being arrested.

Clemens said Viereck’s two-year-old girl was in the backseat throughout the entire incident. She was not harmed.

