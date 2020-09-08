A beer with South Dakota roots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota brewer is homegrown ingredients to get into a niche part of the beer industry - sours.

Lee Anderson started A Homestead Brew in Valley Springs three years ago. Since then, he’s made a name for himself in South Dakota’s growing craft brewing industry.

Learn more about the brewery in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.