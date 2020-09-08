Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations dropped in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report.

Health officials confirmed 105 new cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 15,403. However, active cases fell by over 200 to 2,679 due to new recoveries.

Current hospitalizations fell by ten to 68.

The total deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remained at 173 on Tuesday.

The state processed 686 total tests on Tuesday, including tests for 593 new individuals. This is lower than the average of around 1,000 daily tests in recent weeks.

Both K-12 schools and the state’s universities saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state’s latest weekly report, which was released Tuesday.

The state’s colleges and universities have saw 275 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, for a total of 842 cases. Of those cases, 806 are among students, 36 are among staff.

K-12 schools saw 140 new cases in the past month, bringing total known cases to 452. Of those cases, 297 are among students, 155 are among staff.

South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state’s latest COVID-19 cases. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/

Posted by Dakota News Now on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The controversial mask mandate is up for city council vote Tuesday following a highly attended first reading on September 2nd.

News

Mount Marty University sees record freshman class in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A private South Dakota university is growing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa sees more people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday as state data revealed increases in hospitalizations and rising numbers of patients treated for the virus in intensive care.

News

Gun sales up, ammunition supplies limited in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gun dealers in Minnesota attribute a surge in firearms sales to anxiety over the coronavirus, civil unrest and the uncertainties involving the presidential race.

Latest News

News

Suspect identified in fatal weekend shooting in Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapid City police say they’ve identified a suspect in a weekend homicide.

News

A beer with South Dakota roots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A South Dakota brewer is homegrown ingredients to get into a niche part of the beer industry - sours.

September snow in the Black Hills

Updated: 4 hours ago
An early snowfall in the Black Hills, courtesy SD DOT cameras

News

First snow of the season falls in the Black Hills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
We’re just one week into September, but the first snow of the season has already fallen in South Dakota.

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now