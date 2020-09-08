Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations dropped in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report.

Health officials confirmed 105 new cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 15,403. However, active cases fell by over 200 to 2,679 due to new recoveries.

Current hospitalizations fell by ten to 68.

The total deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remained at 173 on Tuesday.

The state processed 686 total tests on Tuesday, including tests for 593 new individuals. This is lower than the average of around 1,000 daily tests in recent weeks.

Both K-12 schools and the state’s universities saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state’s latest weekly report, which was released Tuesday.

The state’s colleges and universities have saw 275 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, for a total of 842 cases. Of those cases, 806 are among students, 36 are among staff.

K-12 schools saw 140 new cases in the past month, bringing total known cases to 452. Of those cases, 297 are among students, 155 are among staff.

