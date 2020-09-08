Advertisement

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

The new meeting location is the Swiftel Center.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Brookings City Council is meeting Tuesday for the second reading and vote concerning an ordinance that would mandate masks indoors across the city.

The introduction of the measure on Wednesday was a highly controversial event, bringing in over 200 people who primarily spoke out against the mask mandate, wearing red in solidarity with the protest. The ordinance receiving such backlash would require face coverings in all buildings in the city limits.

The initial reading of the ordinance was so large that people passed up the opportunity to attend in person, leaving the venue because of the crowding. The number of people caused the city council to find a new forum for Tuesday’s meeting, choosing the Swiftel Center for its space, which will allow more attendees and social distancing.

The first meeting included plenty of passionate people expressing opinions, which led to a bit of a chaotic atmosphere, which council members are striving to lose in the second meeting.

“I think we’re prepared to have a more respectful and productive discourse this evening, we’re in the midst of a public health event that requires us to be more thoughtful about how we create an environment that is safe for folks to convene in,” said council member Nick Wendell.

Council members anticipate some attendees will wear blue in protest of the ordinance and while others will wear green to show support for the mask measure. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m., and the doors of the center open at six.

For the live stream of the event, go to the Brookings city page here.

