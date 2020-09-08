Advertisement

Cold snap could bring frost damage to plants

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northeastern South Dakota could see temperatures dip to almost freezing tonight, a cold reminder of the harm that cold weather can do to plants and gardens.

While the cold temperatures can signal the start of dormancy for perennial plants, annuals and other non-tolerant plants can wither and die if exposed to too cold of weather. It can also damage any vegetables or produce that has yet to be harvested. Dana Althoff, retail manager of Parkview Nursery in Aberdeen, said it’s important to check on whether each outdoor plant can be left outside in the cold, to prevent any lasting damage.

“This time of year, it’s a little different than it is in the Spring. Because it is a natural process for plants to go through freezes this time of year in order for them to go into dormancy. However, some plants will die if they are frosted or go through a freezing cycle.” said Althoff.

Vegetables especially need close attention before a frost. Althoff says keeping them alive, and produce safe from damage, can be as simple as using the heat from the ground by covering them up.

“If they are ready to harvest, it should be harvested at this point. Otherwise getting a blanket on them, considering they’re probably close to the ground, there’s going to be a lot of heat in the ground. So a blanket over top of them should help protect them with any light frost.”

And while frost damage can be unique to almost every type of plant, some general signs can still show whether a plant has been exposed.

“Typically you’re going to see, like a watery leaf. Like it almost looks like it has water damage to it, it’s really mushy. That’s typically what you’re going to see in most frost damaged plants. Sometimes you’ll just see them browning up, which is also a very normal sign of frost.” said Althoff.

If you’re unsure if your outdoor plants need to be covered or placed inside, be sure to check with the information label that came with the plant.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Big Grape event goes virtual, honors sisters this week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera is hosting the fund drive online this year, including a silent auction. The final day is Friday, September 11th. Visit Avera.org to donate or place a bid for The Big Grape, Reimagined: Fund drive for the Avera Children’s Hospital.

News

Judge: Minnesota winemakers can now use more out-of-state fruit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
About a week ago, a federal judge deemed a Minnesota law to be unconstitutional, thus giving wineries across the state free range to make wine with as much out-of-state fruit as they wanted.

News

2 arrested for child abuse, DUI charges after police chase in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people are facing several charges after authorities say they led police on a chase with a child in the backseat.

News

Amid virus surge, Noem pushes tourism with CARES Act funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.

Latest News

News

USD to continue with Dakota Days, but without parade or football game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of South Dakota plans to continue to observe its annual Dakota Days celebration, but it will look much different due to the pandemic.

News

Study links Sturgis Rally to 250,000 coronavirus cases; Noem calls report ‘fiction’

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new study says the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a “superspreading” event responsible for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases, though South Dakota health officials are questioning the study’s findings.

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations dropped in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report.

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The controversial mask mandate is up for city council vote Tuesday following a highly attended first reading on September 2nd.

News

Mount Marty University sees record freshman class in 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A private South Dakota university is growing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa sees more people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday as state data revealed increases in hospitalizations and rising numbers of patients treated for the virus in intensive care.