Cold snap could bring frost damage to plants

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northeastern South Dakota could see temperatures dip to almost freezing tonight, a cold reminder of the harm that cold weather can do to plants and gardens.

While the cold temperatures can signal the start of dormancy for perennial plants, annuals and other non-tolerant plants can wither and die if exposed to too cold of weather. It can also damage any vegetables or produce that has yet to be harvested. Dana Althoff, retail manager of Parkview Nursery in Aberdeen, said it’s important to check on whether each outdoor plant can be left outside in the cold, to prevent any lasting damage.

“This time of year, it’s a little different than it is in the Spring. Because it is a natural process for plants to go through freezes this time of year in order for them to go into dormancy. However, some plants will die if they are frosted or go through a freezing cycle.” said Althoff.

Vegetables especially need close attention before a frost. Althoff says keeping them alive, and produce safe from damage, can be as simple as using the heat from the ground by covering them up.

“If they are ready to harvest, it should be harvested at this point. Otherwise getting a blanket on them, considering they’re probably close to the ground, there’s going to be a lot of heat in the ground. So a blanket over top of them should help protect them with any light frost.”

And while frost damage can be unique to almost every type of plant, some general signs can still show whether a plant has been exposed.

“Typically you’re going to see, like a watery leaf. Like it almost looks like it has water damage to it, it’s really mushy. That’s typically what you’re going to see in most frost damaged plants. Sometimes you’ll just see them browning up, which is also a very normal sign of frost.” said Althoff.

If you’re unsure if your outdoor plants need to be covered or placed inside, be sure to check with the information label that came with the plant.

