Early Season Cold Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a strong cold front that moved through the area, we’re experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. We have to go back to May when we last experienced temperatures like these! On and off again rainfall will persist throughout the day today mainly in the southern portions of the area. Further north, we’ll get some gradual clearing tonight. Because of that, temperatures will fall down to the lower to mid 30′s leading to some frost. Make sure to cover your plants!

On Wednesday, expect cloud cover to stick around along with more rain along and south of I-90. Further north and west, we’ll get some clearing as temperatures slowly begin to rebound. Highs will only get into the lower 50′s east and the upper 50′s north and west for tomorrow. Thursday will remain partly sunny along I-29, but there will be more sunshine further north and west with highs climbing into the mid 60′s.

Heading into Friday, there will be another system that will look to bring showers back to the area. This will likely have an impact on the football games that night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s and be down into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by game time. Clouds will linger on Saturday along with chances for light rain along I-29 and east with highs moving into the lower 70′s. Sunday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid 70′s.

Sunshine and dry weather will return to the area throughout much of next week. Highs will be back in the 80′s by early next week and even push 90 once again in western South Dakota. Temperatures will then cool slightly to the mid 70′s by the middle of next week and remain right around average.

