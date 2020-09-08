Fall registration open for youth development program for girls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program for girls that helps keep them active while helping to boost their confidence. The fall program starts September 17th, and each program ends with a 5K. It’s open for girls in grades 3rd through 5th. People can sign their kids up here.

Coaches teach the girls life skills through interactive lessons and running games. The goal is to boost their confidence and let them know how important health and fitness is in their lives.

The cost of the program includes 20 lessons, a t-shirt, a water bottle, a snack at each practice, and a medal for finishing the 5K at the end of the program. Because of COVID-19, each program will follow the guidelines outlined by their school district. If their district goes virtual with learning, then so will the Girls on the Run program in that area.

