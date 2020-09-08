First snow of the season falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re just one week into September, but the first snow of the season has already fallen in South Dakota.

Several inches of snow fell in the Black Hills Monday night into Tuesday morning after a large cold front moved into the area, according to meteorologist Aaron Doudna.

Autoplay Caption

The northern part of the Black Hills saw the highest amounts. The National Weather Service reports Lead saw ten inches, while Deadwood saw six inches. Keystone, near Mount Rushmore in the central Black Hills saw four inches. Rapid City received a little over an inch.

Fortunately, snow accumulation was limited to the higher elevations in and around the Black Hills. Doudna said some spots as far as Valentine, Neb. might see scattered snowflakes, but no accumulation. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Black Hills until noon Tuesday.

And just like that, it’s snowing in western South Dakota. Happy... Septober? pic.twitter.com/O3QHgRG0ZH — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.