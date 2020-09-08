Iowa sees more people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday as state data revealed increases in hospitalizations and rising numbers of patients treated for the virus in intensive care.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported there were 345 new confirmed cases, reflecting a smaller number due to no testing on Labor Day.

Six more people died, increasing the total to 1,173. Numbers late last week and over the weekend, however, remained high with more than 1,000 new cases each day on Friday and Saturday.

Over the past seven days the state averaged 750 new confirmed cases a day, an increase of 26% from the average two weeks earlier.

