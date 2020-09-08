Advertisement

Judge: Minnesota winemakers can now use more out-of-state fruit

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - About a week ago, a federal judge deemed a Minnesota law to be unconstitutional, thus giving wineries across the state free range to make wine with as much out-of-state fruit as they wanted.

Prior to the decision, 51% of a wineries production in Minnesota had to be made with Minnesota fruit.

Round Lake Vineyards and Winery in Round Lake, MN consists of 23 acres of vines, which for their production size is enough to make a majority of their wine.

However, not all wineries have that capability.

Scott and Jenny Ellenbecker own the winery, and Scott said, “We can buy from out-of-state and still be within the old way, within 51%, it’s the smaller wineries that might not be able to produce enough of their own, and they can’t buy enough of their own in the state that is going to have to go out-of-state somewhere else to get their fruit.”

The Ellenbecker’s grow between 50-60 tons of fruit a year, and they also buy fruit from neighboring Iowa and South Dakota.

However, it’s the home-grown wine that they say their customers enjoy most.

Jenny added, “We get a lot of customers that come in and they see all the vines when you’re driving in and when you’re coming through and customers will specifically ask ‘we want to have what’s grown here,’ and we’ll tell them which ones are grown here. Now that this rule no longer exists, you might have a winery that might not have any fruit that will be grown on the property.”

Theoretically, the judge’s decision will now allow wineries to be able to buy all fruit needed from out-of-state, but as far as measuring the impact on local wineries and grape growers, that might take some time.

“Most of the grapes that were grown and raised this year were sold or, for the most part, contracted to somebody earlier in the year. It’s going to affect next year or the following year,” said Scott.

