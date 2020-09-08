Larson wins $20,000 Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The World of Outlaws wrapped up a great weekend of racing at Huset’s Speedway last night. Sheldon Haudenschild took Saturday night’s feature...

And Sunday night the hottest driver on the planet hit the checkered flag for a purse of $20,000... Kyle Larson has been winning races at an incredible pace this summer and last night he showed why. Ironically he had been denied in his only appearances at Huset’s. He flipped his car back in August and Saturday night blew a tire. But that all changed Sunday night. He worked his way through the field to pick up his 10th win of the season and 18th of his career.

Brad Sweet is still the points leader for the season. The World of Outlaws had not been in Brandon since 2016, so it was a great return for the Greatest Show on Dirt!

Video courtesy: DirtVision/World of Outlaws

