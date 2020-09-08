Advertisement

Larson wins $20,000 Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway

Big payday for World of Outlaws driver
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The World of Outlaws wrapped up a great weekend of racing at Huset’s Speedway last night. Sheldon Haudenschild took Saturday night’s feature...

And Sunday night the hottest driver on the planet hit the checkered flag for a purse of $20,000... Kyle Larson has been winning races at an incredible pace this summer and last night he showed why. Ironically he had been denied in his only appearances at Huset’s. He flipped his car back in August and Saturday night blew a tire. But that all changed Sunday night. He worked his way through the field to pick up his 10th win of the season and 18th of his career.

Brad Sweet is still the points leader for the season. The World of Outlaws had not been in Brandon since 2016, so it was a great return for the Greatest Show on Dirt!

Video courtesy: DirtVision/World of Outlaws

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

Sports

Stricker reflects on winning first Sanford International in 2018

Updated: 14 hours ago
Stricker reflects on winning first Sanford International in 2018

Sports

Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Sports

Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Latest News

Sports

Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Sports

SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Sports

Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Highlights from 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa!

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing the 11AAA championship rematch between O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

Sports

Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo