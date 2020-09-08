Advertisement

Mount Marty University sees record freshman class in 2020

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A private South Dakota university is growing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Marty University announced its largest freshman class in history on Tuesday.

The class of 153 new students is a 36% increase over last year, according to a press release from the university. Mount Marty now has its largest overall Yankton campus enrollment since 2006. The institution’s total enrollment is just over 1,000 students and growing.

“With competitive programming in high-demand fields and a core curriculum founded on the timeless principles of Benedictine leadership and community, MMU is providing students with a well-rounded education that prepares them to make an impact on their communities,” said vice president for academic affairs Dr. Bill Miller.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa sees more people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday as state data revealed increases in hospitalizations and rising numbers of patients treated for the virus in intensive care.

News

Gun sales up, ammunition supplies limited in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gun dealers in Minnesota attribute a surge in firearms sales to anxiety over the coronavirus, civil unrest and the uncertainties involving the presidential race.

News

Suspect identified in fatal weekend shooting in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapid City police say they’ve identified a suspect in a weekend homicide.

News

A beer with South Dakota roots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A South Dakota brewer is homegrown ingredients to get into a niche part of the beer industry - sours.

Latest News

September snow in the Black Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
An early snowfall in the Black Hills, courtesy SD DOT cameras

News

First snow of the season falls in the Black Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
We’re just one week into September, but the first snow of the season has already fallen in South Dakota.

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now