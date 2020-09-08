Mount Marty University sees record freshman class in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A private South Dakota university is growing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Marty University announced its largest freshman class in history on Tuesday.

The class of 153 new students is a 36% increase over last year, according to a press release from the university. Mount Marty now has its largest overall Yankton campus enrollment since 2006. The institution’s total enrollment is just over 1,000 students and growing.

“With competitive programming in high-demand fields and a core curriculum founded on the timeless principles of Benedictine leadership and community, MMU is providing students with a well-rounded education that prepares them to make an impact on their communities,” said vice president for academic affairs Dr. Bill Miller.

