Sioux Falls police search for armed robbery suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a man entered a business Tuesday morning, demanded money, and then pulled out a gun.

It happened about 2:00 AM at a business near 4th Street and North Cliff Avenue.

The suspect was able to get some money, left the business, and then headed east. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweatshirt with a hood, jeans, a baseball hat and a mask. If you have any information on the incident, call 605-367-7000.

