Advertisement

Stricker reflects on winning first Sanford International in 2018

It was a special win for the Madison, WI native
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd annual Sanford International is this week at Minnehaha Country Club.

Steve Stricker won the first event two years ago but had a hunting trip already scheduled so couldn’t be here to defend his title last year. But the Madison, WI native will be here this week and he’s excited to be back where he made such a big splash right after turning 50 on the Champions Tour. ”To win there in their inaugural event in South Dakota felt a lot like home. It’s in a Midwestern smallish town with friendly people, hard-working people. And yeah, it was a special win there for sure,” says Stricker.

Stricker won it the first year and then Rocco Mediate won last year. They will be joined by some new big names like Fred Couple and Ernie Els this week in Sioux Falls. It’s the first professional golf event with fans since the pandemic started in March.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

Sports

Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Canaries clinch playoff birth with win over Dogs

Sports

Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Gridiron Greatness: Week two

Sports

Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Clark native Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Latest News

Sports

SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
SF Roosevelt takes down SF Lincoln in President’s Bowl

Sports

Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Canaries down Dogs 11-4

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-4-20)

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Highlights from 12 games in South Dakota and Iowa!

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing the 11AAA championship rematch between O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

Sports

Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Sports

Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday