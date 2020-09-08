Stricker reflects on winning first Sanford International in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd annual Sanford International is this week at Minnehaha Country Club.

Steve Stricker won the first event two years ago but had a hunting trip already scheduled so couldn’t be here to defend his title last year. But the Madison, WI native will be here this week and he’s excited to be back where he made such a big splash right after turning 50 on the Champions Tour. ”To win there in their inaugural event in South Dakota felt a lot like home. It’s in a Midwestern smallish town with friendly people, hard-working people. And yeah, it was a special win there for sure,” says Stricker.

Stricker won it the first year and then Rocco Mediate won last year. They will be joined by some new big names like Fred Couple and Ernie Els this week in Sioux Falls. It’s the first professional golf event with fans since the pandemic started in March.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.