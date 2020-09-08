Advertisement

Suspect identified in fatal weekend shooting in Rapid City

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City police say they’ve identified a suspect in a weekend homicide.

Officials are looking for a 22-year-old man in Sunday’s fatal shooting of 31-year-old of Box Elder.

Police say the shooting happened at a Rapid City residence and also injured another person.Investigators say preliminary evidence indicates drugs may have been involved in the crime.

Clifford’s death is the ninth homicide this year in Rapid City and the seventh since last month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mount Marty University sees record freshman class in 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A private South Dakota university is growing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa sees more people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The spread of the coronavirus continued at a rapid pace in Iowa over the Labor Day holiday as state data revealed increases in hospitalizations and rising numbers of patients treated for the virus in intensive care.

News

Gun sales up, ammunition supplies limited in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gun dealers in Minnesota attribute a surge in firearms sales to anxiety over the coronavirus, civil unrest and the uncertainties involving the presidential race.

News

A beer with South Dakota roots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A South Dakota brewer is homegrown ingredients to get into a niche part of the beer industry - sours.

Latest News

September snow in the Black Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
An early snowfall in the Black Hills, courtesy SD DOT cameras

News

First snow of the season falls in the Black Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
We’re just one week into September, but the first snow of the season has already fallen in South Dakota.

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council set to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now