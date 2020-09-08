Tate Johnson carries the load for Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley’s game plan is no secret. “I think we need to continue to do what we do and that’s feed Tate the ball and get him in open space. Yeah he doesn’t want to come out of the game! I think there was a time I ran him 42 times and I was like, woah!” Brandon Valley Head Coach Chad Garrow says.

And even if you know it’s coming, it’s easy to see why Tate Johnson makes it work. “I like getting the football. Last year I think I had upwards of 45 carries so I can handle the workload,” Brandon Valley Senior RB Tate Johnson says.

Carrying the mail is something Johnson has long been groomed to do. “Well he’s just very athletic. He’s been athletic since he was a young kid. I remember having him in young kids football camp and him doing back flips and all kinds of things,” Garrow says.

In part because he grew up going against his predecessor and former All-State running back Braiden Petersen. “Me and Braiden actually grew up a house away from each other so we kind of played backyard football and all of that. So that kind of helped me. And then watching him throughout high school, obviously he holds every record we have I think, so that just helps me as a goal to go after,” Tate says.

And Johnson is putting his own mark in the Brandon Valley record books, carrying more than 300 times last year for more than 1800 yards and 22 touchdowns. “When I get out in space I can be shifty and that’s pretty much the name of the game. It (last season) didn’t surprise me, I know that I’m capable of doing it. But I think I can get more!” Johnson says.

Making it easy to see big things ahead for Tate’s senior season and beyond. In Brandon, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

