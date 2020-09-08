USD to continue with Dakota Days, but without parade or football game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota plans to continue to observe its annual Dakota Days celebration, but it will look much different due to the pandemic.

University officials said Tuesday it will celebrate its homecoming on Oct. 2-3, but is working with the city of Vermillion to “reimagine its annual celebration with public health guidelines in mind.”

Most of the event’s traditional activities – such as the downtown parade, homecoming football game and student street dance – will not occur this year. Instead, the university is planning a handful of virtual or socially distanced events. These include a virtual grand reveal of the newly renovated DakotaDome, a “Yote Yard Face-off” competition, and a drive-in movie featuring past USD games.

USD President Sheila Gestring said the university has celebrated Dakota Days for 106 years, so it was important to follow the tradition in some ways.

“I’m incredibly proud of our student Dakota Days committee, which made it abundantly clear in early discussions that it wanted to focus on safe activities,” Gestring said. “Their top concern was the health and safety of the student body and the Vermillion community.”

USD is not alone in changing homecoming traditions. Both SDSU and NSU have previously announced similar changes to their celebrations due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.